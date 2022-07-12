Laramie Man Listed As Missing On Wyoming DCI Website

A 39-year-old Laramie man is listed as missing on a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website devoted to missing persons.

According to the Wyoming Missing Persons website, 39-year-old Christopher Dale Mauk was last seen in Laramie on July 2.

The post goes on to describe Mauk as follows:

''He is a white male, approximately 6'2", 140 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. Christopher was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white stripes. He is known to wear glasses but does not have them or his medication that is required with him. Christopher has a scar on his abdomen, left eye and right eye, and tattoos on his hand, left shoulder, right calf, right shoulder, and both upper arms. He is also missing his left leg. Anyone with information or contact with Christopher is requested to contact the Laramie Police Department at (307) 721-2526 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.''

A call to Laramie Police on Tuesday morning seeking more information on Mauk was not immediately returned.