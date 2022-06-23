https://wyomingdci.wyo.gov/dci-homepage/missing-persons

Canva/https://wyomingdci.wyo.gov/dci-homepage/missing-persons Canva/wyomingdci.wyo.gov/dci-homepage/missing-persons loading...

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a 40-year-old Rock Springs woman who has not been seen since June 15.

That's according to a post on the Wyoming Missing Person's website.

According to the post, Cindy Rae Liston is a white female standing 5'6 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She has several tattoos, including o four flowers on her left finger, another tattoo of a tree on her back, a lily with two frogs on her right foot, flowers, trees, and "Keneley Fay" on her left calf, and a heart with antlers and fish hooks on her left thigh.

No description of the clothes she was last seen wearing is available.

Anyone with information on Cindy Rae Liston is being asked to call either the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office at (307) 922-5300m or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

The Tiniest Home For Sale in SE Wyoming is Also the Most Peaceful