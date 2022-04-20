Laramie Police Trying To Find Owners of Stolen Items

The Laramie Police Department is trying to find out who owns several items that were stolen and then recently recovered.

That's according to a post on the Laramie Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the catalytic converters and cordless tools shown in the above photos were recovered over the weekend, and police are trying to find the rightful owners.

If you or someone you know owns the items, you should call LPD dispatch at 307-721-2426 and make a report. Anyone with any information in general on crimes or crime suspects is being asked to call crime stoppers at 307 742-CARE (2273).

The agency is also urging people to be sure to label tools and other valuables and record serial numbers.