Laramie Ranks Among Top College Towns for Best Social Life

When choosing a school to go to, there are several factors to consider. Many are academic based. Some are on the financial side of things with not just cost of school, but cost of living while at school. For college athletes, the success of the sports programs could also be a factor. But for any college town, there is also a social factor that comes in to play. It just so happens that Laramie, WY is among the top college towns for having the best social life in the country.

'The College Post' recently searched for the top college towns throughout the country that have the best social life. They recently published what towns made the top 25. Sure enough, Laramie ranked 21st on their top 25 list.

Here's what 'The College Post' had to say about Laramie's highlights that gave the city its ranking:

Home to the University of Wyoming, Laramie has a reputation for the best nightlife in the state. You can pop in for a drink at the 100-year-old Buckhorn Bar or get a taste of the best of Laramie’s brewery scene at one of the town’s many pubs, all within walking distance of the downtown core....While you’re at it, check out the town’s Mural Project, which has brought together local artists to create large-scale murals. (Tip: This is a great spot to snap some pictures for the ‘gram!) ...Feeling outdoorsy? Head to Medicine Bow Forest with your gang to hike, rock climb, or simply breathe in some fresh air while surrounded by spruce trees.

If you've ever spent a day or two in downtown Laramie, you know exactly what they're referring to when they mention the 'many pubs' and 'brewery scene'. The murals also help give off a party vibe throughout the college town.

The college towns that Laramie finished ahead of on the list are Salt Lake City, Seattle, Atlanta, and Miami. Considering at least a few of those cities have a reputation known for its party scene, that's a pretty impressive feat pulled off by the ranking of the home to the University of Wyoming. Live it up Laramie! Let's make a party happen!

