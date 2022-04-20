The Lincoln To Host Art Event In Downtown Cheyenne

Cheyenne loves art. It's true, you may not think about that as an identity of Cheyenne right off the bat, but if you look around the city, we're covered in art. Just looking out the window from the studio, I can see a giant mural painted on a building down 20th street. We celebrate this when we have paint slingers in town during the Summer. We have Art Walks Downtown frequently where you can see different local artists' work. You can also see art for sale at several spots across Cheyenne.

The event is called "Art For Art- An Art Immersion Experience & Auction". The event is a benefit for Arts Cheyenne. I'm really interested in seeing what art is up for auction at this event. You might be able to find some great local art that shows parts of town, similar to the photo in the Facebook post below of The Lincoln.

The event will kick off Friday, April 20th at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now for $35, which includes some hor devours and a "tasting". They'll also have a cash bar.

This seems like a really good chance to get out and see what type of art local and regional artists have to offer. It's also for a good cause, Arts Cheyenne does a lot of fun stuff throughout the year, and it's nice to help give back to them. They do have a celebration coming up on August 20th with live music at Lions Park to keep on your calendar.

