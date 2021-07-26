For the first time in seven years, the Laramie Rangers are hosting the state baseball championships at Cowboy Field in Laramie.

The 2021 Wyoming American Legion Baseball ‘AA’ State Championships are July 26-30, 2021.

There are four games on both Monday and Tuesday. Three games will be played on Wednesday, and then two on Thursday. The championship is at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

Laramie hopes to make a splash at the state tournament as they did in 2019 when they were one of the final four teams. The 2020 state tournament in Rock Springs was one the ball club would rather forget, 0-2.

The Rangers enter the state tournament with a 38-23 record. That’s their best mark since 2013 when they finished with a 36-19-1 overall record. That year, Laramie won the Class ‘A’ state championship and advanced to the Northwest Class ‘A’ Regional Tournament (NWCART) in Wheatland.

KOWB’s David Settle spoke to Rangers’ manager Aaron Lozano in the video at the top of this story. They touched on Laramie’s six-game skid enter the state tournament, playing the host role, what’s going on with Laramie’s offense after good starts to games, playing Jackson in the first round, and more.

The Rangers and Jackson Giants will be playing for the first time this season. Their last meeting was in the first round of the 2019 state tournament. That was a 6-0 victory for Laramie. That was Lozano’s first season at the helm.

Now the Rangers look to make some noise with the home crowd looking on.

Opening ceremonies at Cowboy Field start at 6:30 p.m. This will include a parade of the teams, plus some of the inductees into the Wyoming Legion Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be presented. Two of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees are from Laramie: longtime American Legion board member from Laramie, Hugh Lockhart, and former Rangers’ player Josh Warren.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can listen to the Laramie versus Jackson game, and all Rangers games at the state tournament, on KOWB. Fans can listen on your radio (AM 1290), through the KOWB app, online, or on smart speakers.