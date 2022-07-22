Laramie Rangers Insight With Manager Aaron Lozano [VIDEO]

The Laramie Rangers are looking to make another run at the state tournament as they did in 2021.

Laramie has won eight of its last 11 games enter the 2022 postseason. They've had a little more up and down year than manager Aaron Lozano had hoped for, but he likes his team and how they're playing now.

WyoPreps had a chance to visit with coach Lozano recently about how Laramie is playing, some of the inconsistencies, and what he sees at the Class AA American Legion Baseball State Tournament in Sheridan.

Get our free mobile app

The Rangers earned the No. 3 seed after sweeping Jackson earlier this week. They will play the Giants in the first round of the state tournament on Monday.

Laramie is 34-21 on the season and went 10-4 in conference games.