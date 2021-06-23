Laramie Rangers Hold Off Loveland for Fourth Straight Win

The Laramie Rangers extended their win streak to four in a row after a 14-8 victory over the Loveland Aces on Tuesday night at Cowboy Field.

Laramie (25-11) rallied from an early 3-run deficit and then fought off a comeback attempt by the Aces.

Manager Aaron Lozano said he felt like that was a tough game.

“One thing that’s been different about this team than what we’ve seen the last couple of years is they’re hard to keep down. Some teams have done it, right? We’ve got some losses, and we’ve been blown out, but generally speaking, it’s hard to keep the Rangers down.”

The Rangers trailed 3-0 after the first inning. They exploded for six runs on five hits in the second. The first five batters reached base and scored in the frame. Billy Jenkin got it started with an RBI single. Two hitters later, Ben Malone tied the game at 3-3 with a 2-run double down the left-field line. A pair of infield RBI singles by Aidan Morris and Garrett Dodd pushed it to 6-3.

Laramie added a pair of runs on two hits and two Loveland errors in the third for an 8-3 lead. Diego Medina executed a sacrifice bunt that turned into an RBI infield single, while Malone added an RBI on an error by the Aces.

Loveland (3-2) tied the game after a five-run fifth. It was 8-8, but the Rangers responded and took the lead back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Morris hit an RBI triple to right-center, which was followed by Dodd’s RBI double to centerfield. Laramie added four insurance runs in the sixth. Dodd had a two-run single in the frame, while Morris scored on a delayed steal of home when Dodd was caught in a rundown between first and second base.

Lozano added, “What I see is a team that’s really confident offensively, and that gives me confidence as a third-base coach to go ahead and try some things, to call some bunts, and some bunt and runs, and some squeeze plays, and things like that; do a hit and run; just steal a base. That makes it a lot of fun for me. I always tell those guys (the team), hey, I get bored over there if I can’t do anything. I need guys on base. I need traffic, and I need guys executing. I think we’ve seen that pretty consistently throughout the year, pretty much, if I ask them to try to execute something, they’re executing the play.”

Dodd led Laramie with three hits and four RBI’s. Morris added three hits and drove in two. Malone was one of four more Rangers with two hits, and he drove in three runs.

Tayton Moore got the win in relief, while Jenkin closed the door with two scoreless innings pitched in the last two frames.

Loveland had eight runs on 13 hits. They received two hits and two RBI’s apiece from Anthony Calabrese and Jack Stegner. Brayden McCann took the loss for the Aces.

Laramie was coming off a 3-1 week last week. They split against the Casper Oilers on June 15. The Rangers lost game one, 20-2, but won the nightcap, 13-2. Then, last Thursday, Laramie swept a conference twin bill against Sheridan 7-3 and 5-3.

The Rangers are on the road to Scottsbluff, NE on Friday for a doubleheader against the Westco Zephyrs. That starts at 5 p.m. They will play at Torrington on Saturday in a twin bill at 1 p.m. Laramie returns to Cowboy Field on Sunday, June 27, for a doubleheader versus Gering, NE at 2 p.m.