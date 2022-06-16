Guy Fieri and the Food Network seem to really be loving southeast Wyoming lately! Another restaurant in Laramie is about to be featured on one of Guy Fieri's shows. The last time our region was featured on the Food Network was when Guy Fieri featured Double Dub's on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'. This time, Fieri will feature another restaurant from Laramie on his show 'Guy's Grocery Games'.

It was just last month that southeast Wyoming made an appearance on the Food Network, but this time, a certain pizza joint has left its mark with Mr. Fieri. According to their Facebook page and Instagram, Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria will be featured on the June 29th episode of 'Guy's Grocery Games' as they will be represented by Chef Kerri.

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria posted the following on their Facebook page:

We are excited to announce that on JUNE 29,2022 at 7PM Chef Kerri will be representing the Alibi & Downtown Laramie Wyoming on Guy’s Grocery Games! She will be competing against 2 other great chefs in a Pizza Masters showdown!We’ll have the show playing on all of our TVs and we’ll be serving up all of your favorite pizza so come cheer her! Here is what @foodnetwork says about Kerri’s episode “Guy Fieri invites all-star pizza maestro Chef Christian Petroni to Flavortown to help officiate a throwdown between three pizza-making pros. After making a special delivery of whammy pizza ingredients, Guy and Christian put in an order for the competitors' signature pizzas. Then, Guy brings out the Pizza Wheels of Doom to determine the type of pizza the chefs have to make, and the one with the highest-scoring pies will get the chance to win some serious dough!”

It'll be awesome to see Laramie's Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria represented by Chef Kerri on 'Guy's Grocery Games'! Check out the entire menu at Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery at the link here. In case you're someone who has never experienced the awesome Laramie pizza joint, here's a viewing of some of what they have to offer.

Go check out their location in Laramie at 404 South 4th Street and be sure to check them out when Chef Kerri represents them on the June 29th episode of 'Guy's Grocery Games' on June 29th at 7 p.m. MST!

Top 10 Things to Do in Laramie If you're new to town or visiting the Gem City, there are many things to see and do in our area. Laramie is like a special pocket of awesome in Wyoming. Between the University of Wyoming and the unmatched natural beauty, Laramie has so much to offer. To narrow things down and create a sort of starter list we turned to the folks at Trip Advisor to see what the people say. So, according to Trip Advisor reviews , here are the top 10 things to do in Laramie:



Wyoming's Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson

The 5 Highest Rated Laramie Coffee Shops on Yelp

- These are the Best Places to Eat in Laramie