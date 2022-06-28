TRAFFIC ALERT: Laramie Roadwork to Cause I-80 Delays

Construction season is in full force in Laramie and Albany County. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced the arrival of seasonal paving operations in Albany County. So naturally, the construction will result in travel delays around the Gem City and the surrounding areas.

Seasonal Paving Operations Begin in Laramie

WYDOT announced the seasonal paving operations, with the project expected to take several weeks.

Where Are the Paving Construction Projects Happening?

The areas impacted by the construction include the following:

The area of Interstate 80 service road/Old U.S. Highway 30 - near Vedauwoo (already under construction.)

The area of Meadowlark off of East Grand Avenue near Pilot Hill (construction begins 06.28.2022.) The Meadowlark project area will result in closures and detours.

The area along WYO 130/Snowy Range Rd. (mile markers 31.87-32.88 and 33.19-33.37.)

How Will the Seasonal Paving Projects Impact the Morning Commute?

WYDOT has indicated that the paving projects will result in travel delays in the Laramie area. Motorists are encouraged to plan for longer commute times due to reduced speed limits, road closures, and detours. Note that ticket fines for speeding will be higher in the construction zones.

How Long Will the Seasonal Paving Projects Last?

WYDOT's announcement indicates the projects will last for several weeks. However, the estimated project length may vary based on weather and extenuating circumstances, as noted by WYDOT:

"All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability."

The good news is, once completed, the project will make for a smoother drive for Laramie residents and visitors.

For more information on the WYDOT paving project, click here.