Local Wyoming Favorite Food Truck Expands To Colorado

Well, the people of Colorado are getting a real treat now. They're getting to experience the greatest chicken wings on the planet, and I'm not totally sure they deserve it. I feel like they should have to do feats of strength and great suffering to get this reward, but alas, they're getting it without any test of will or might. I'm joking, of course.

Why wouldn't they want to expand down south? They deserve better wings, too, despite our differences. I mean, hey, these wings were good enough to show up the good people of Buffalo, New York as they dominated their wing competition and Guy Fieri is also a fan. He even had them on their show. If you haven't picked up on who our favorite Wyoming food truck is, it's Double Dubs(Weitzels Wings).

According to the post above, they'll be hitting up places in Colorado like Wellington, Fort Collins, Windsor, Loveland and Longmont. That's a pretty advantageous area to cover, and I'm sure they'll be able to deliver.

If you've never treated your taste buds to Double Dubs, you have to stop what you're doing and figure out when they'll be around town. My favorite time to get their wings is Fridays after work when they're posted up at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company. It's a nice walk(especially with the open container ordinance in effect) and just walking up on the truck, you can smell the wings floating in the air. If you're not careful, you'll be floating in the air as well, just like Yogi Bear after a picnic basket.

Colorado, you're in for a treat.

