Heat Wave To Blast SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says temperatures are likely to hit the upper 80s or well into the 90s over the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

Some locations could even reach 100-plus degrees on Wednesday. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Hot, hot, hot! Hot temperatures will reside over the area for the next couple of days. Widespread upper 80s and 90s are expected. By Wednesday, parts of the Nebraska panhandle may see temperatures reach the triple digits! A cold front moving through the region will cool temperatures off on Thursday."