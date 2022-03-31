Laramie Rockers Make Their Return To Wyoming For Show

It doesn't matter if you're in Cheyenne or Laramie this weekend if you're looking for live music. In Cheyenne, The Lincoln has a couple of shows this weekend, and Laramie is welcoming home Teenage Bottlerocket at The Gryphon Theater.

Thanks to the pandemic, the group from Laramie hasn't had a chance to rock the Gem City for a bit, but no worries as they're going to be in town tomorrow night with some friends. They'll be accompanied Suzi Moon and Shocktroopers.

If you're not completely familiar with the group from Laramie, here are some of their videos from Youtube.

Go ahead and bust out your best dirty chucks, get your bracelets, ripped-up band shirt, and eyeliner if you're feeling that special way for a show that will get you off your feet. Tickets are just $16.49 today and 20 bucks the day of the show. The show itself will kick off at 8 pm. The show is an all-ages show, which is awesome for those of us that always rocked it but might have procreated.

What a great way to kick start April with a group of hometown guys rocking out the Gryphon Theater in Laramie. It's always nice to see some guys that have success and tour around the world, then make their way home for us to enjoy.

This should be a lot of fun and hopefully, they'll have a packed house full of people ready to vibe with them as they rock.

