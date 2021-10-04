Rock Springs Handles Laramie to get to 5-1 in 4A

Rock Springs was the #1 ranked team in 4A in our WyoPreps poll and the Tigers played like the #1 team as they soundly beat Laramie on the road 50-16 on Friday. Quarterback Brock Bider threw four touchdown passes, three of them went to Isaac Schoenfeld. Bider went 12-14 for 236 yards and the Tigers as a team ran the ball for 219 yards.

It's been a tough year for Laramie for a variety of reasons but they did get a sharp game from Jackson Devine who had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. The Plainsmen are 0-6 and will have another tough encounter this week when they take on 5-1 Thunder Basin. Rock Springs is one of four teams in 4A at that 5-1 mark and the Tigers will host Cheyenne South on Friday.

Take a look at the short video we have from Albany County on Friday as well as a few great pics from Jasey McBurnett.

Get our free mobile app

Rock Springs Vs. Laramie Football 10-1-21 Rock Springs Vs. Laramie Football 10-1-21

Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home Wyoming is home to well over 100 mammal species.

- Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home