LCCC President Issues Statement on Death of Former Sen. Mike Enzi

Laramie County Community College President Dr. Joe Schaffer on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding the death of former U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi:

The LCCC community and I are deeply saddened at the passing of former Senator, Mike Enzi. Sen. Enzi, has been a longtime supporter of education and has encouraged our students at LCCC, the University of Wyoming, and all our community colleges to continue on their path to a higher education.

Our State and our Country have lost an exceptional leader and a great man. Sen. Enzi led with passion for Wyoming and passion for our country. He was a quiet, humble leader that understood the value and necessity to ‘cross the aisle’ to get work done, while at the same time remaining convicted of his ideals and beliefs.

We all are grateful the dedication Sen. Enzi gave to educational access at all levels and his work on the Senate HELP committee. His support of our efforts to provide career ready opportunities for students attending Wyoming’s Community Colleges has benefited students from LCCC, Wyoming, and across the nation.

Laramie County Community College, joins the State in mourning a man that led with integrity and true grit. We extend our deepest sympathy to the Enzi family.