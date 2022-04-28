LCCC Men’s Basketball Has Two Players Moving On to Division I Level
It's always great to see local talent move on to the next level when it comes to athletics. Laramie County Community College saw two players from the men's basketball program do just that this week.
Nolan Causwell and Arion Lewis from LCCC's men's basketball team will be transferring to schools at the NCAA Division I level after both spending two seasons in the southeast Wyoming region.
Nolan Causwell will be heading to Tennessee Tech. His 6'10, 235lb frame will definitely be a force as it was for the Golden Eagles at forward. This past season in 2021-22, he averaged 10.0 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds per game. Nolan can also shoot it from the outside as he shot 37.3 percent from 3-point land. Causwell was also named as Honorable Mention for the All-Region IX team. He also has some pretty good genes given the fact that his father, Duane Causwell, played 11 seasons in the NBA spending his career with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.
Arion Lewis is heading closer to his hometown of Philadelphia, PA as the guard has signed to play with Delaware St. He stands at 6'3, 170lbs. Lewis averaged 14.3 points per game in the 2021-22 season and 4.3 assists per game while also shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.
While it's unfortunate the time is up for these two at LCCC, they helped turn things around in what could be two pivotal seasons for the school. Just two years ago, the Golden Eagles finished at 4-25. Last season, there was immediate improvement seen, finishing 11-12. Then in 2021-22, they finished at 17-12 with the help of head coach DeWayne Saulsbury over the past two seasons.
Good luck to both Causwell and Lewis at the NCAA Division I level at Tennessee Tech and Delaware St., respectively!
