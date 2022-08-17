Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest John Dorr.

"Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers to come out and enjoy the evening at Frontier Park," spokeswoman Nicole Gamst said in a release.

Get our free mobile app

The event is being sponsored by #1 Properties, 4Rivers, Bison Beverage, Dyno Nobel, Reiman Corp, and Visit Cheyenne.

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum