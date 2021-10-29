LCSD1 Continues to See Increase in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 41 students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, five more cases than the previous week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Davis Elementary, East High, Educational Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Johnson Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, South High and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Laramie County has seen 415 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 248 lab-confirmed active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

On Friday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported they were treating 34 patients with COVID-19, up from a recent low of 19 on Oct. 17.

Schools across Cheyenne are struggling to supply enough milk to their students, Laramie County School District 1 said Tuesday.

"This year, due to the effects of the pandemic, we are experiencing unprecedented supply-chain challenges," LCSD1 Nutrition Services Administrator Carla Bankes said in a news release.

Bankes says her department has been able to ward off other pandemic-caused food shortages by purchasing larger quantities and using direct shipments, but because milk is perishable and the shortage is widespread, they don't have a ready solution and are encouraging students to bring refillable water bottles.

"We continue to problem solve," she said. "Whatever is served must align with the National Food Program. We have evaluated other options including bottled water, but there is also bottling shortage."

Bankes says the shortages could also impact schools at different times, causing some schools to have milk or other items when others don't.

"We ask parents and staff to be patient as we work through this nationwide shortage," she said. "With a little grace, we will navigate these issues just as we have done throughout the pandemic."

