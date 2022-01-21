The number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County School District 1 continues to surge.

According to the LCSD 1 COVID-19 Dashboard, as of 6 p.m. Friday, a total of 367 staff and students (73 staff and 294 students) reported a positive COVID-19 test result from Friday, Jan. 14 through Thursday, Jan. 20, a 267% increase from two weeks ago when the district reported 100 weekly cases.

During the month prior to winter vacation, the district averaged 30 cases a week, but the numbers have gone through the roof since the first of the year.

And, starting Monday, Jan. 24, staff and students will no longer be required to wear masks, which some mask proponents believe could drive the numbers up even further.

Laramie County has seen 1,842 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 882 lab-confirmed active cases, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

