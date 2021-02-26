LCSD1 Reports 10 More COVID-19 Cases, 8 Schools Impacted
Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that seven students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
"These individuals were at the following locations -- Carey Junior High, East High, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.
Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Laramie County had 55 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
