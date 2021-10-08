LCSD1 Reports 16% Increase in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 43 students and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, eight more cases than the previous week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Anderson Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Bain Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Educational Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Friday's report comes exactly one month after the Board of Trustees enacted a mask mandate requiring students and staff to mask up when the county is at substantial or high risk for community transmission, as designated through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

Should the county, which is currently high risk, drop to moderate or low risk, masks would be recommended indoors, but not required.

