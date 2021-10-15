LCSD1 Reports 38.6 Percent Decrease in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 29 students and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, 22 fewer cases than the previous week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Arp Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cole Elementary, Deming/Miller Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Gilchrist Elementary, Hebard Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

"Thank you to everyone for wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, and staying home when sick," Crespo said in a weekly video update on Friday.

"As shown through the interactive dashboard, our quarantine numbers have significantly decreased," she added. "In early September, we routinely experienced days when we had 100 or more students and staff who were quarantined due to exposure. We can now report, on any given day, numbers that are much lower."

LCSD1 on Sept. 9 began requiring all students and staff to wear masks. The mandate will continue as long as the county remains at high or substantial risk of community transmission of COVID-19, as designated through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Laramie County has seen 339 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 182 lab-confirmed active cases.

On Wednesday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center reported they were treating 42 patients with COVID-19, up from a recent low of 33 on Oct. 4. The county's highest hospitalized population was 77 on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, 2020.

