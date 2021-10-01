LCSD1 Reports 9% Increase in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 41 students and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, four more cases than the previous week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Alta Vista Elementary, Arp Elementary, Baggs Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, East High, Educational Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Freedom Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High and Sunrise Elementary," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Friday's update comes three weeks after LCSD1 issued an addendum to its Smart Start Plan requiring masks to be worn in schools while Laramie County is at substantial or high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

The county has been in the high-risk category the whole time LCSD1 has been under the masking protocol, and as of Friday had 213 lab-confirmed active COVID-19 cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

RELATED: