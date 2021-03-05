LCSD1 Reports Lowest Number of Weekly COVID-19 Cases in 2021

Getty Images

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that two junior highers and one high schooler tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week -- the lowest weekly total so far this year.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Carey Junior High, Central High and McCormick Junior High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the students will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Laramie County had 50 active lab-confirmed cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

