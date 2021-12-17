LCSD1 Sees 17.6% Drop in Weekly COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 26 students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, six fewer cases than the previous week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Cole Elementary, Dildine Elementary, EDT/Annex, Fairview/Lebhart Elementary, Goins Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Johnson Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Triumph High," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Laramie County has seen 314 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days and as of Friday had 151 lab-confirmed active cases, according to Wyoming Department of Health data.

