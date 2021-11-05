LCSD1 Sees 36.59% Weekly Increase in Student COVID-19 Cases

Laramie County School District 1 on Thursday reported a 36.59% weekly increase in student COVID-19 cases, marking a third-straight week in which cases have increased.

"From Friday, Oct. 29 through Thursday, Nov. 4, as of 4 p.m., the district was notified 56 students and six staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

The individuals were at Afflerbach, Alta Vista, Anderson, Baggs, Bain, Davis, Dildine, Freedom, Hebard, Hobbs, Meadowlark, Pioneer Park, Prairie Wind, Rossman, and Saddle Ridge elementary schools; all three junior high schools; Central, East, and South high schools; and Cheyenne Virtual School.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

LCSD1 on Sept. 9 began requiring all students and staff to wear masks. The mandate will continue as long as the county remains at high or substantial risk of community transmission, as designated through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

Laramie County has seen 411 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Thursday, had 242 lab-confirmed active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

On Thursday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported they were treating 41 patients with COVID-19, up from a recent low of 29 on Oct. 30.

CRMC's highest hospitalized population was 64 on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, 2020.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is now providing COVID-19 vaccines to people age 5 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday night approved Pfizer's shots for children ages 5 to 11.

The kid vaccine -- just a third of the dose given to teens and adults -- requires two shots three weeks apart.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

The CLCHD is also still offering $100 gift cards to residents who get fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 41.49 percent of Laramie County's population had been fully vaccinated, slightly more than the statewide rate of 39.94 percent, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.