LCSD1 Sees Drop in Weekly COVID Cases for First Time in 4 Weeks

After four straight weeks of increases, weekly COVID-19 cases in Laramie County School District 1 are finally starting to decrease.

"From Friday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 18, the district was notified 54 students and two staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

The individuals were at Afflerbach, Arp, Baggs, Bain, Davis, Dildine, Fairview/Lebhart, Hobbs, Jessup, Meadowlark, Pioneer Park, and Saddle Ridge elementary schools; all three junior high schools; and all four high schools.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

"As you may be aware, children age 5 and older are now eligible for the vaccine which is administered solely based on parental choice," Crespo said in a weekly video update on Thursday.

"In the coming weeks, we hope to have new information to share regarding our current COVID-19 protocols," she added.

LCSD1 on Sept. 9 began requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoors when the county is at substantial or high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department

Laramie County has seen 513 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 270 lab-confirmed active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

On Friday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported they were treating 44 patients with COVID-19, up from 19 on Oct. 17.

CRMC's highest hospitalized population was 64 on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, 2020.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.