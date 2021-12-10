The number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County School District 1 continues to decline.

"From Friday, Dec. 3 through Thursday, Dec. 9, the district was notified 29 students and five staff members reported a positive COVID-19 test result," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.

The individuals were at Alta Vista, Anderson, Arp, Bain, Baggs, Davis, Deming/Miller, Fairview/Lebhart, Gilchrist, Goins, Hebard, Hobbs, Meadowlark, Pioneer Park, and Saddle Ridge elementary schools; Carey and McCormick junior high schools; and Central and East high schools.

Crespo says those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding the next steps.

Laramie County has seen 377 lab-confirmed cases in the past 14 days, and as of Friday, had 212 lab-confirmed active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

