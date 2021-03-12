Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 12 students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

"These individuals were at the following locations -- Alta Vista Elementary, Arp Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Deming/Miller Elementary, Jessup Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Rossman Elementary, South High and Triumph High," LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a news release.

Brown says those who had direct contact with the positive cases will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown continues to encourage students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

Friday's news comes just one week after the district reported its lowest weekly total so far this year.