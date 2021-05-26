LCSD1 to Drop Mask Requirement on June 1

Laramie County School District 1 students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks beginning June 1, the district announced Wednesday.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says there are a few exceptions, however.

"Since the district’s Transportation Department remains under federal guidelines, students riding the bus are still required to wear face coverings," Brown said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"Breakfast and lunch protocols will also remain the same through the end of the school year," he added.

Unless health orders change, Brown says the district plans to approach summer school with the same guidelines. He says protocols for next school year will be determined based on the most current health orders.