LCSD1 to Hold Graduations at Frontier Park Again This Year

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Laramie County School District 1 high school graduation ceremonies will be held at Frontier Park again this year, the district announced Tuesday.

Thanks to Cheyenne Frontier Days, who was presented with a plaque during Monday night's LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting, the district was able to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at Frontier Park last June.

"Without the support of the CFD committees, LCSD1 would not have been able to hold the graduation ceremonies to the magnitude we did," LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Support Operations Dave Bartlett said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"Committee chairs and the volunteers helped to ensure positive experiences for our graduates and their families," Bartlett added. "I look forward to building on what is already a very positive community partnership."

The district says this year's graduation ceremonies will follow protocols like those used in 2020. The dates are listed below:

Wednesday, May 26, 1 p.m., Triumph High

Wednesday, May 26, 3 p.m., South High

Thursday, May 27, 3 p.m., East High

Friday, May 28, 3 p.m., Central High