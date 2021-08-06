Legion Baseball: Cheyenne Vs. Yakima @ NW Regional

Cheyenne Post 6 won the state championship in AA American Legion baseball in Wyoming which earned them a trip to Gillette for the Northwest Regional. Cheyenne won their opening-round game over Eugene, Oregon and their 2nd round opponent would be Yakima Washington. Yakima beat Billings, Montana in the first round and entered Thursday night's game with a record of 43-9.

The game did not start out very well for the Sixers as Yakima scored 3 runs in the first inning, aided by a couple of Cheyenne errors. In fact, for the vast majority of the game, Cheyenne had more errors than hits. Yakima added one more in the 3rd and 4 more in thanks to a 3 run homer by Drew Johnson. Cheyenne did tally 3 times in the 6th inning but Yakima won the ballgame 8-3.

Johnson went 2-4 with 3 RBI's and 2 runs scored for Yakima. Nate Gutierrez went 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Gutierrez threw a complete game on the mound and the sidewinder had a wide range of breaking balls and velocity pitches. He struck out 6 and walked 2 in 7 innings of work.

Cheyenne pitcher Brad Feezer took the loss and he went 3 innings, giving up 4 runs and 7 hits. Two of those runs were unearned and he struck out 2. At the plate for the Sixers, Colter McAnelly went 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Zack Costopoulos went 1-3 with a run batted in.

Cheyenne is now 69-18 and will play Helena Montana in a loser-out game on Friday morning at 10:30. Helena lost their first-round game to Idaho Falls but beat Eagle, River Alaska on Thursday to stay alive in the tourney. Check out our video of Thursday night's game at Hladky Stadium in Gillette.

Get our free mobile app

Best Rockies Lineup of All-Time