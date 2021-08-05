Laramie’s Alexis Stucky Chosen for USA Volleyball National Team

Laramie High School senior Alexis Stucky will be playing for Team USA in September in an international competition.

Stucky was one of 12 players selected for USA Volleyball’s U18 National Team. She will be a setter on this squad. They will be competing at the FIVB U18 World Championships in Durango, Mexico, scheduled for Sept. 20-29, 2021. The tryouts were in July in Anaheim, CA.

The senior and University of Florida commit will be playing with players from California, Hawai’i, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Utah. Click here to view the U18 National Team roster.

Stucky is the reigning Gatorade Wyoming Volleyball Player of the Year. She led Laramie High School to its’ second-ever volleyball state championship last November. Laramie was 24-0 last season and lost only six sets during its championship run. The Lady Plainsmen return 10 of their 12 varsity players from last season, including Stucky. She was the 4A Player of the Year in 2020 and is a three-time all-state and all-conference selection, as was a two-time conference player of the year.

Practice for the 2021 high school volleyball season starts on Monday, Aug. 16. The first games will be on the weekend of Aug. 26-28, 2021.