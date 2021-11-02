The perfect fusion of food and science is heading to Cheyenne Wednesday, November 17th at the Cheyenne Civic Center. This should be an awesome show, super entertaining, and what could potentially be the perfect date night as we continue to return to normalcy in 2021.

If you're not too familiar with Alton Brown, he has a great resume. He had a show on the Food Network for 14 seasons called Good Eats and it's sequel, Good Eats: The Return. That show was super entertaining for people that aren't really into the typical cooking show. Surprise, it's not a normal cooking show.

Check out this promo video from the man himself.

Now that looks like a Las Vegas style show if you ask me. He even explains himself that it's not just a cooking show, it's more. I'm wondering if the guitar playing at the beginning is him kicking off the show. Who knows!? But I would wager that this will be the most constantly entertaining show you'll see. What does that mean? There won't be any stoppage to the action. It's going to be like being shot out of a cannon.

Tickets are on sale now for this show and it's looking to be one of the most fun nights of the year. Alton Brown is the equivalent of a television rock star, so this isn't one of those shows that you'll regret seeing afterward. It's going to be a ride, so go ahead and strap in now, November 17th is just around the corner.

