Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook fielded some hefty questions backstage before the 2019 ACM Awards. The husband-and-wife pair, who make up half of the talented foursome, sat down with Londyn, a patient at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, who was on hand to deliver some of life's most important questions.

Londyn first grilled Fairchild and Westbrook on a few of their favorite things, kicking off with the most important "favorite" of all: food.

"I'm kind of a pizza girl," Fairchild admits, asking the 6-year-old what her favorite food is (brownies, naturally). Westbrook's favorite, by the way, is fried chicken.

The conversation then turned to favorite colors. You'll have to watch above to find out what they are!

Londyn is currently at St. Jude battling neuroblastoma; a representative for the children's research hospital tells The Boot that, as of February 2021, she's started a new treatment that doctors recommended for her. She and another patient named Addi were on ACM Radio Row in Las Vegas in 2019, hanging out with Little Big Town, ACM Awards host Reba McEntire, ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban and more country stars -- just one of years and years of moments shared between the country music community and St. Jude.

On Feb. 4-5, The Boot, Taste of Country and radio stations nationwide will bring awareness to St. Jude and ask for your support. Become a Partner in Hope for just $19 a month and get the enjoyment of knowing you're a part of St. Jude's We Won't Stop commitment. You'll even get a sharp, red T-shirt to show off.

This is The Boot and Townsquare Media's seventh radiothon for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Our $11 million raised is a small, but important part of the nearly $1 billion raised through Country Cares, the Randy Owen-founded initiative that started more than 30 years ago.