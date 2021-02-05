What Dip Is Wyoming Eating This Sunday?

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a Big Game coming up on Sunday. A SUPER Game, if you will. Well, when you watch this super, big game, what do you eat with it? My wife asked me last night what we were doing and I was like, I don't know, stay home and order pizza?

This Sunday really is a huge food holiday that isn't actually a holiday, so there are tons of rituals that people are continuing this weekend with food and game watching. I personally miss the Andy Griffith Marathon that TBS did back in the 90s, but that's just me.

More important than anything else discussed, what dip are you buying? Buffalo? Ranch? Sour Cream? Salsa? The website Zippia has us covered to know what we need to buy or make. Here's how they figured it out.

Using Google Trends, we determined what each state dips their chips in a disproportionate amount of. We found just under 20 popular dips that are searched for nationally, giving us a good sized table worth of apps. From there, we determined what dip is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state. For example, while Maryland eats all the dips the rest of the country does, the search interest in “crab dip” is disproportionately higher than the remaining states- making crab dip more popular in MAryland than anywhere else. Some controversial decisions were made, including not including dessert dips. We didn’t include dessert dips because only sociopaths dip tortilla chips in dessert dips (sorry, but it’s true.) We looked at an entire year of dipping and chipping, giving each state ample time to show their true dip devotion.

Dipping and chipping sounds amazing. Anyways, what are we eating? According to the study, we're heavily into Salsa. So is this entire part of the country. Nebraska went with ranch, which is fitting.

Via Zippia

What do you think, what's your favorite?

