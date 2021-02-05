Cheyenne NWS: Get Ready for ”Arctic Blast” Next Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to expect "cold, wind and snow" in southeast Wyoming over the next week.

The agency posted this statement on Thursday evening:

– A northwesterly flow will bring periods of light snow (heavy snow to the mountains through Saturday), strong winds to the wind-prone corridors of southeast Wyoming, and cold temperatures for the next week. Expect an arctic blast by the beginning of next week behind a series of reinforcing cold shots. Wind chill temperatures will fall from the 5 to 15 degree range to the 0 to -25 degree range. May need a wind chill advisory for next week, especially across the northern Nebraska Panhandle and east-central Wyoming. Stay tuned! In the meantime, start prepping your pipes for the cold and bring your animals and livestock indoors!

The agency is also warning pet and livestock owners to protect their animals:

