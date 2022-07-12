Local Favorite Store in Laramie is Closing Its Doors Permanently

It is always so sad to see any business have to close up shop, especially one that is so adored by the surrounding community. Laramie is losing a local store that will be missed by so many throughout the Gem City.

The store took to social media to announce their closing and the reasons why. The message they gave make it that much more heartbreaking that the Laramie community is losing them. Bart's Flea Market announced that they will be closing down next month.

The post on their Facebook page thanked their patrons and dealers and they are sad to announce that they will be closing permanently. They also included a picture of a typed farewell statement that reads:

DEAR BART'S DEALERS, ON MONDAY, JULY 11TH, I WAS INFORMED BY THE OWNERS OF THE BUILDING THAT THEY WILL NOT BE RENEWING OUR LEASE. THE ESTIMATED REPAIRS TO THE STRUCTURAL ISSUES EXCEEDS THE VALUE OF THE BUILDING. THE LEASE EXPIRES ON AUG. 31ST AND WE ARE REQUIRED TO VACATE THE BUILDING BY THE DATE. IT HAS BEEN A WONDERFUL 10 YEARS BEING IN BUSINESS WITH YOU! I WILL BE RETIRING TO WORK ON CABINS IN THE MOUNTAINS AND TO TRAVEL DURING THIS WINTER!

The farewell statement was then signed by Gary Crawford. The store has been Wyoming largest indoor flea market throughout its time in Laramie.

The announcement of its closing was met with several heartfelt messages for the establishment in the comments of the Facebook post. Until its official closing, you can still hit up Bart's Flea Market at 2401 Soldier Springs Rd in Laramie. Here's a little of what you'll be missing...

