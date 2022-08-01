Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings.

If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.

Did I mention they're award-winning? They won a fancy buffalo wing competition in Buffalo New York, they've appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dive and even Josh Allen even has a favorite flavor from these guys(spicy blue cheese, so good).

Get our free mobile app

So what world record are they looking to set? Well, they announced on social media recently that they're looking to break the record for most chicken wings sold in 24 hours. If you want to be a part of helping down some of those wings, they're going to do it on July 29th, 2023 at CFD. Which, if you ask me, is there a better place to try it? I mean, thousands of people come to town that week, sounds like a perfect time.

The only catch is, that they have to sell 55,000 wings in 24 hours! That's a ton of wings. Someone call Joey Chestnut, let's make this happen for them!

The Two-Bar Creek Ranch Near Laramie Features Epic Fishing & Deer