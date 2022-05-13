Forgive the tongue twister in the title of this article but it's needed for the excitement of the fact that the Double Dub's episodes of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' is airing just one week from today on Friday, May 20th. Not only that, but Double Dub's will be hosting watch parties for the episodes in both Cheyenne and Laramie.

You may recall that just this past fall of 2021, Guy Fieri brought his team to southeast Wyoming to try out some of the best food that Laramie had to offer and one of the spots that will be featured is one of the most popular mobile joints in our region of the Cowboy State at Double Dub's. They posted on their Facebook page:

We are a week away from our episode!! May 20th we are doing 2 watch parties. The Laramie one will be at the Train depot. The 2nd one will be in Cheyenne at Freedom's edge. We will post more info soon.

The Laramie Train Depot is located at 600 S. 1st St. in Laramie while Freedom's Edge Brewing Company is at 1509 Pioneer Ave in Cheyenne.

Now you can enjoy the May 20th Double Dub's episode of 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' on the Food Network as part of huge party, perhaps while you enjoy some of Double Dub's very own wings. After all, they have been called 'Wyoming's Best Wings' before.

And in case you missed their schedule for this week, here's where they'll be this weekend:

Friday, 5/13: Laramie, 4pm to 8pm @ Murdoch's

Friday, 5/13: Cheyenne,11am to 7pm @ Freedom's Edge

Saturday, 5/14: Laramie, 4pm to 7pm @ Murdoch's

Go and grab some wings this weekend and be sure to check out one of their two watch parties in either Laramie or Cheyenne!

