Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of credit card fraud.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the man pictured above was seen using a stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at Sam’s Club.

"The total value spent exceeds $5,000," she said.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

READ MORE: