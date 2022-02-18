Cheyenne Police Looking to Identify Credit Card Fraud Suspect
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of credit card fraud.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the man pictured above was seen using a stolen credit card to make unauthorized purchases at Sam’s Club.
"The total value spent exceeds $5,000," she said.
Anyone who recognizes the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
