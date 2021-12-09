LOOK: No More Construction on Central Ave in Downtown Cheyenne!

Let the celebration begin! There's no more construction blocking lanes on Central Ave in downtown Cheyenne. All lanes are open!

For what seemed like an eternity, multiple lanes were shutdown on Central is was eventually reduced down to one lane for those heading south throughout the downtown portion of the capital city, but now all construction has finished up and it almost feels like a luxury driving downtown. Have a look...

It always nice when you see projects get finished, especially when they're so vital to our downtown travel and not only that, but aesthetically as well, which obviously takes the backseat. But don't worry about getting moved over down to just one lane.

Of course, that's not to say that there isn't plenty of construction elsewhere throughout the rest of the city. But we'll be happy to celebrate one project at a time for sure. Especially when one affects so many in just commuting through the downtown portion of the city.

Of course, there's plenty of other big projects in the city, like the one on Lincolnway, in front of Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, or the construction at E. 8th Ave that intersects with both Warren in Central that's north of downtown Cheyenne. There's also some happening on Dell Range Blvd as well.

So yes, there's plenty of construction happening, but one at a time, the projects are looking like the city is better for it, such as the completion of the one on Central Ave in downtown. We'll definitely take it!

