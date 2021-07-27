LOOK: The Least Expensive House In Colorado Is $15,000

We all know that the housing market in Colorado is bonkers, and from the single family homes here in NoCo to the insane mansions in the mountains, there is a vast price range for different types of homes. In this particular case, I went down...WAY down, to the lowest end of the spectrum.

The least expensive home (that I could find) and according to Property Shark is going for $15,000...and let's just say, you'll need to do a touch up or two to make it livable, but it is located at 890 Second Street in Cheyenne Wells, CO. I had to look it up because I had NO idea where it was.

This tiny home has 1 bedroom and 1 bath and features just under 400 square feet of living space, which currently needs a little TLC...ok, it needs a LOT of TLC.

The house was built in 1916 and is currently uninhabitable but with some hard work and dedication, you could OWN a home and have a place to get away to in the middle of nowhere to enjoy a little peace and quiet and enjoy those beautiful starry nights under the wide open Colorado skies.

Let's take a look inside and see what $15,000 will get you for a house in Colorado:

