LOOK: Wyoming football unis through the years

LARAMIE -- We all have a favorite Wyoming football uniform, right?

Give me the 90's style all day long.

In my childhood, all I knew was the beauties worn by Mitch Donahue, Ryan Christopherson, Ryan Yarborough, Marcus Harris and many others. Those are my go-to threads, but you really can't go wrong with what Craig Bohl has the fellas wearing these days.

Yes, some want to see some uniform combos make a comeback like in the Dave Christensen days, but you really can't beat the traditional brown and gold look of today.

Wyoming has worn gold helmets, brown ones and the classic white. Some have stripes, others don't. Jerseys have come in most of those colors, including a camouflaged one that some might choose to forget.

Then, there was the prairie gold era. It started with a whimper under Vic Koenning and eventually stood tall on stage with Joe Glenn's Cowboys accepting the Las Vegas Bowl trophy in 2004.

See if your favorite made our list below: