CHEYENNE -- If there's one big takeaway from the annual Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas it's this -- Craig Bohl and his players aren't just blowing smoke when it comes to having a "different feeling" this fall.

That word -- championship -- carried over from spring ball and is still very much on the mind of the guys in Laramie.

"There's something completely different," UW's middle linebacker Chad Muma said. "I was thinking back to 2019. I think that we had this idea that maybe, hey, 'we can go the Mountain West championship. We have a good team.' But, I think it's nothing compared to how we are and how our team is right now, just because we've kind of had this championship mindset going for a while. We talked about it in the wintertime that you don't become a champion when you're holding up the trophy, you become a champion when you're preparing to be one."

Anyone else ready for Sept. 4?

How about Aug. 6? That's the day fall camp starts over in Laramie. Next Friday will also serve as local media day and 7220sports.com will be there to bring you everything.

In this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast, you'll hear some clips from Xazavian Valladay, Bohl and Muma, as well as my thoughts on the conference shifting and how that will impact Wyoming and the Mountain West. The Cowboys were also picked to finish second in the Mountain Division this fall behind Boise State, according to the league's media members. Valladay, Muma and Keegan Cryder were all First Team All-Conference selections.

