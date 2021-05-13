On Sunday (May 16), Luke Bryan will get up from his American Idol judges' chair and stand on the stage to share with the audience the fifth single from his Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition) album.

That extended project was released in April 2021 and has already produced four consecutive No. 1 singles.

"Waves," the song that Bryan will be performing on Sunday, was written by Zach Crowell, Chase McGill and Ryan Hurd. These four are no strangers to each other: Crowell is behind Bryan's hits "Spring Breakdown" and "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset," while Chase McGill has worked with the star on the latter and a song called "Just Over." Hurd and Bryan have collaborated on "What Makes You Country" and seem to have a pretty tight bond, even able to laugh together in the midst of rumors suggesting Bryan was the father of Hurd’s new baby with wife Maren Morris.

On July 8, Bryan will embark on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, launching from Syracuse, N.Y. He'll have company in Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack, Runaway June and DJ Rock, who are all set to join Bryan on the tour, which currently lists 32 dates, stretching into October.

Shortly after wrapping up the tour in California, Bryan will hit the beaches of Mexico for his seventh destination concert event, Crash My Playa. After that he's set for an early 2022 residency in Las Vegas.

