10 Things You Didn't Know About Darius Rucker:

Darius Rucker was born on May 13, 1966, in Charleston, S.C. He and his five siblings were raised by their single mother, Carolyn.

The artist's passion for music was clear from a young age, and he gained international success as the frontman of '90s pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. Then, in 2008, Rucker made his country debut with Learn to Live, and the "I Got Nothin'" singer hasn't looked back since.

Rucker has spent years in the spotlight, and fans across multiple genres and generations know his name — but there's still some things you probably don't know about him. Read on to learn a little bit more about the "Come Back Song" singer.