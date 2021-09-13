Luke Bryan probably didn't think he was looking in a mirror as he stared as his bacon bust, but he might have thought he looked delicious. The singer was the focus of another country star bacon tribute over the weekend in Marshall, Wisc., ahead of a stop on his Farm Tour.

Fifty pounds of Farmland bacon were used to create pork-Luke. Farmland is a sponsor on is Farm Tour, which runs through this weekend in Michigan. The Bryan bacon statue is two feet tall and not edible, as it takes the sculptor days, if not weeks, to perfect this masterpiece.

While Bryan may sing "Strip It Down," the minds behind this tribute were shouting, "Strip it up!"

Dedicated country music fans may recall another bacon statue from five years ago. A meat artist created Bacon Chris Stapleton ahead of LouFest in St. Louis, Mo., challenging festival-goers to guess how many strips of bacon were used. The winner of that contest got free Farmland Bacon for a year.

Bryan's Farm Tour is an annual mini-tour that puts a charitable focus on rural communities nationwide. In addition to playing on an actual farm, the singer has created a scholarship for for a young person working in a rural setting. He himself grew up as the son of a peanut farmer, in Georgia.

After the Farm Tour wraps, Bryan will resume the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, with shows through October. He also begins a Las Vegas residency in February.