Beginning today, Sept. 13, the first 500 Laramie County residents to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be eligible for a $100 gift card, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department announced.

The vaccine series is completed two weeks after one of the following: two Pfizer vaccinations, two Moderna vaccinations or one Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

"We are excited to offer this funding opportunity to help people who are stepping up to protect themselves and our community," said CLCHD Executive Director Kathy Emmons.

In order to receive the incentive, residents must receive their vaccination at a location that participates in the Wyoming Immunization Registry. Most providers use this system with the exceptions of the Cheyenne VA and F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

The gift cards can be redeemed at the public health department at 100 Central Avenue weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

"Getting a COVID vaccine is the best thing you can do to prevent infection and transmission to your loved ones," said Dr. Stan Hartman, Laramie County Health Officer.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 37.91 percent of Laramie County's population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

