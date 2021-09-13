Here Are Some Pre-Pandemic Phrases We Haven’t Heard in Awhile

They almost feel awkward rolling off our lips.

The world changed drastically last year. A lot of the things we loved and enjoyed suddenly felt like things of the past. We lost concerts, movies, date nights at our favorite restaurants and more.

Just recently I was taking care of some chores around the house and I had the TV on in the background. There was a commercial for a movie that is coming out soon. I don't remember the movie, but I remember at the end of the ad it said, "exclusively in theaters."

When is that last time you heard that?

For awhile, theaters were closed completely. Then we started to hear about limited releases. It wasn't too long ago that movies started being released both in theaters and on a some streaming app. But exclusively in theaters? Yeah, that definitely caught my attention.

It also got me thinking about the other phrases that we haven't heard in awhile. I've come up with a few below, but I'd love to hear yours!

Exclusively in Theaters

Live in Concert

Standing Room Only

Sold Out

Meet & Greets

Want a Bite?

Can I Have a Sip?

Will This Be for Here or To-Go?

Ok, it's your turn now. Share phrases that caught your attention recently. What have you realized you haven't heard in awhile?

